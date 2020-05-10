Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are not separate from the people you are trying to influence. If you can make yourself do a thing, you can inspire others to do the same thing. Work on you first.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While it's true that the bull can be dangerous when angered, for the most part, the nature of cattle is docile contentment, powerfully strong and gently discerning enough to use that strength but rarely.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You live for things other than money and fun, which is why you still have a firm footing in life when those things aren't in flowing supply. You'll be helping others this week with your solid perspective.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Friendliness and respect disarm people. Whereas confrontation usually escalates the conflict. Both approaches get to peace eventually. The question is: At what cost?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Remind yourself about what's within your influence these days. It's a lot, but it's maybe not what you're focusing on. Worrying is a symptom of needing to delineate between circumstances that are and are not within your control.