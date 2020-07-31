Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The point will be just to show up and see what you discover. If you can lower your expectation or, better yet, go in totally without one, you'll be primed for a stellar day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The strong winds blow through; thunder rolls to the next town; a hard rain falls fast. Your emotional weather will be the same today. The stronger the feeling, the shorter its duration.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll put yourself out to make your people happy. Of course, there are no guarantees when it comes to other people's happiness, but you've a pretty solid idea of how to lean things in that direction.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The brilliant solution will be simple, but it's not always so easy to think like that. What would an outsider see? A child? Ask the naive questions that your sophisticated mind often skips.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Consider that when you know a person in only one context, you don't really know the person all the way. Instead of assuming, ask, and then listen hard. You'll love what you learn.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Which is worse -- feeling that everything is certain and nothing changes, or feeling that nothing is certain and everything changes? Luckily, you don't really have to decide. Today's balance of certainty to surprise is perfect.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). No endeavor is inherently important. You make it important with the quality of attention you bring to it. Tonight, you'll bring the sweetest energy to your loved ones.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The fun is at your house because that's where people feel good. You can blame your warmth for making everyone so comfortable. If you want them to leave, you'll have to tell them, as none will get the hint.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Unresolved feelings are wellsprings of creativity. So, if you happen to be interested in someone and unsure if your feelings are reciprocated, it's a mightily creative problem to have!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you're paying attention, you can tell who is going to be trouble, high-maintenance or a hard nut to crack. The signs are all there in the early interactions. The question is, is it worth it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It is said that honest words aren't pleasing and pleasing words aren't honest. But there are so many word combinations to try. Surely, there's some kind of middle ground to strike a right and true tone.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When observing something spectacular, you'll be so dazzled by the brightness of one side that you might not notice the darkness that makes it stand out. Remember: Everything exists in a balance.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
