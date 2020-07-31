Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The point will be just to show up and see what you discover. If you can lower your expectation or, better yet, go in totally without one, you'll be primed for a stellar day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The strong winds blow through; thunder rolls to the next town; a hard rain falls fast. Your emotional weather will be the same today. The stronger the feeling, the shorter its duration.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll put yourself out to make your people happy. Of course, there are no guarantees when it comes to other people's happiness, but you've a pretty solid idea of how to lean things in that direction.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The brilliant solution will be simple, but it's not always so easy to think like that. What would an outsider see? A child? Ask the naive questions that your sophisticated mind often skips.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Consider that when you know a person in only one context, you don't really know the person all the way. Instead of assuming, ask, and then listen hard. You'll love what you learn.