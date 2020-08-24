Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). At any given moment, you are riding somewhere on the wheel of feelings, though you seldom stop to identify the space. Is it inspired or silly? Bored or competitive? It will be a valuable if not liberating thing to note.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Focus on building relationships and everything else will fall into place. Don't worry about making inroads with the right people. There are no right people. Just start where you are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When a person is distant to you in the moment, you can't help but wonder what or whom it is that they are close to. It is possible to be distant to everything.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Complain if you need to. Venting is healthy if done in the right way. Also try on this question to see if it helps: What if you're right where you're supposed to be, doing exactly what's needed?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's frustrating not to know what people need from you. But once they clearly convey their expectations, you'll decide what you can agree to and follow-up by hitting every mark.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's someone whose presence you find invigorating. Yet, for mysterious reasons, you may avoid this person. Just because a feeling is good doesn't mean it's comfortable.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0