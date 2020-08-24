Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Conflicting tensions, opposing emotions and polarities abound today. Even so, finding common ground or a mutually agreeable compromise won't be nearly as hard as you think it will be.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). We misremember to construct narratives that put us in control of our fate. Who is to say that's not the better way of thinking of things? Wherever there's a choice, put yourself in the driver's seat.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Who gives you care and support? If many do, you'll be torn about where to put your attention. If you've a lack of support, consider where you might assemble some.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). If just about anyone can do it, then you probably won't want to. You are feeling your individuality in a big way and you're simply in no mood to be lumped into the masses.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe you don't revel in your solitude, but you have a healthy tolerance of it that keeps you from making terrible choices for company out of fear. Solo missions are actually enormously pleasurable for you now.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There is nothing great or meek about leadership; it's just a position, the same as "support team member" is a position and "service provider" is a position. Today's questions: Which position do you want?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). At any given moment, you are riding somewhere on the wheel of feelings, though you seldom stop to identify the space. Is it inspired or silly? Bored or competitive? It will be a valuable if not liberating thing to note.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Focus on building relationships and everything else will fall into place. Don't worry about making inroads with the right people. There are no right people. Just start where you are.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When a person is distant to you in the moment, you can't help but wonder what or whom it is that they are close to. It is possible to be distant to everything.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Complain if you need to. Venting is healthy if done in the right way. Also try on this question to see if it helps: What if you're right where you're supposed to be, doing exactly what's needed?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's frustrating not to know what people need from you. But once they clearly convey their expectations, you'll decide what you can agree to and follow-up by hitting every mark.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's someone whose presence you find invigorating. Yet, for mysterious reasons, you may avoid this person. Just because a feeling is good doesn't mean it's comfortable.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
