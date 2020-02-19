Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The first secret to being a fantastic conversationalist is to choose a topic that will bear fruit. What would they love to talk about? This is hard to deliver on, but get good at learning what people want to talk about and you're golden.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Know who has your back, and who will go out of the way to promote and help you. Rule out anyone too jealous to be truly supportive. Seek alliances with people who have complementary strengths.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're so often controlled and careful about giving the thing that's appropriate and necessary to the moment. That's why when you do give a show of emotion, it's totally irresistible.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People like people who they are like. Can they be blamed? Who doesn't want their opinions validated with living proof such as another nodding head can provide?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your life is filled with different story lines, and you know where you are in each one. Certain things feel like the start; others feel like the beginning of an end. A lagging middle could use an enlivening dance number.

