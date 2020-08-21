Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Thinking counts as effort, but nothing comes into being through thought alone. Air must be moved, words spoken, written or sung, action and work of any kind completed. The more air that's moved, the more real a thing becomes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Generosity is among your most attractive qualities. You'll decide just how much would be appropriate to give, and then double it. It's not a move for every day, but it makes you feel amazing right now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Someone dreams of a future that includes you. There's the you in a relationship, and then there's a dream-you, who bears a degree of resemblance. A relevant question: How close is the match?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's one of those days when you'll do what's good for you even though you don't feel like it. It's the sort of discipline that makes future decisions easier for you. Soon these things will require no discipline at all.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Giving love the same way as usual is nice enough. But people get desensitized to typical experiences. When you give more and differently, it's like stretching the elastic of your heart to a greater capacity for love and joy.