Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your project stalls. It's not your fault; it's just the universe giving you a chance to pause and reassess your current trajectory. You have so many talents. Which ones are being honed now?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People trust you. You'll be privy to plenty of information, some of which you don't even want to know! Still, you can take this to heart: People trust you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You've excellent taste and will choose good people to hang out with going forward. As for the past, someone who burned you before will do the same again if you don't protect yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You can't control the weather, but you can control what you wear to face it. That's what you're doing now -- anticipating the emotional heat, mildness, storm or whatever is in store and suiting up appropriately.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're generous. You'll give and keep giving until you know that what you have isn't a good match, and then you'll refer and recommend, which is also, by the way, a gift.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Fear makes hair stand on end. This is how, in primitive times, when humans were furry, fear made humans appear bigger to predators. Today, you'll find other ways to appear big.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0