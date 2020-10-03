Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Mystery and danger go hand in hand. Because mystery is about the unknown, and there is nothing more fearsome. This will play into the allure of the day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When stepping into a position held by another, sometimes they say there are big shoes to fill. You'll do this now, and the shoe size will be irrelevant because you'll take the role in an entirely different direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Of course, you're disillusioned. You projected your own desires onto the relationship, like every human does. The good news is that what you were looking for really is out there.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The person spreading goodwill, common decency and a cheerful smile -- that is the one advancing the true spirit of humanity. That's the one that's you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Why relax when you can hibernate? Things are happening inside of you -- energies rejuvenating, wounds healing, defenses forming for the purpose of health and vitality.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Those who exist in higher levels of self-esteem hardly ever give a thought to whether they like themselves or not, because it's a given. The direct route to solid self-esteem is through estimable acts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your project stalls. It's not your fault; it's just the universe giving you a chance to pause and reassess your current trajectory. You have so many talents. Which ones are being honed now?
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People trust you. You'll be privy to plenty of information, some of which you don't even want to know! Still, you can take this to heart: People trust you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You've excellent taste and will choose good people to hang out with going forward. As for the past, someone who burned you before will do the same again if you don't protect yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You can't control the weather, but you can control what you wear to face it. That's what you're doing now -- anticipating the emotional heat, mildness, storm or whatever is in store and suiting up appropriately.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're generous. You'll give and keep giving until you know that what you have isn't a good match, and then you'll refer and recommend, which is also, by the way, a gift.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Fear makes hair stand on end. This is how, in primitive times, when humans were furry, fear made humans appear bigger to predators. Today, you'll find other ways to appear big.
