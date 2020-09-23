Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You may not realize it, but you're starting to pay attention to different things than before. This is the beginning of a new interest, a fresh tangent, and one that will wind and curl around many opportunities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You need a system for going back through your work. You've missed a few gems. Maybe the timing wasn't right back then, but now you could mine these with great success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The idea that life should be, at least some of the time, amusing is a relatively modern one. With so much available to amuse you today, the best things around are still two eyeballs looking back into yours.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). This long wait will get tedious. When you're not feeling patient, it's hard to force yourself into the virtue. Perhaps, it will help you to reframe this period as one of "anticipation" instead. There really is something to savor here.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have plenty of initiative, and yet it is still possible to become bored, especially when you're a bit trapped. A secret part of you longs for escape -- that's the part that can block imagination.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Create your own reality. You don't need any special license to do this, and yet you forget to exercise the right. Inspiring people in your environment will help you remember.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

