Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are more senses than touch, taste, smell, sight and sound. Senses will come alive in your intellect -- the cerebral tickle of humor, the shiver of distaste and the tingle of an electric idea.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Bad feelings need air, too. There's no one correct way to release them. Some pestiferous feelings are effectively processed through the structure of media, sports, art or religion.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Goodness, faith and sweetness owe a debt to wrongness, faithlessness and bitterness, as they would not exist without their opposites. Recognizing shadows allows you to dance in the light of wisdom.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). All rewards have a cost. You can have what you want, so long as you want the cost of it just as much as you want the rest of it. In figuring that out, experience will teach you more than analysis.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If the rules are not written down, spoken or communicated otherwise, then the only way to find out what they are is to break them. This is also the fastest way to get to the actual rules as opposed to the ideal ones.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You hate to say no, but it's necessary for honest living. It's easier when no comes quickly, briefly and impersonally. No offer can be right for everyone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can succeed alone, but it will take three times longer, and will feel like 10 times longer, as that route is a slog. Bring another person in or, better yet, a team.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You may imagine you know how a scene will play out, but even an Oscar-winning scriptwriter can't predict what people will say and do in real life. You'll never know unless you make your entrance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The last thing you want to be perceived as right now is bossy. Even if you are the boss, asserting authority will only go over well if done with genial diplomacy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't need a dance floor. All you need is a floor. Your dance will be spontaneous, if subtle, and expressive of an emotion you know well, just not usually at this level of intensity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A true empath, you will read all cues, mostly without even being aware you are doing it. And you'll hear people before they tell you in words what it is they are feeling.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Many learn a thing, but few act on it. It is action, not education, that creates change. When you make your move, it will be straight to the top, mostly because of your timing and initiative.
