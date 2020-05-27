Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can succeed alone, but it will take three times longer, and will feel like 10 times longer, as that route is a slog. Bring another person in or, better yet, a team.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You may imagine you know how a scene will play out, but even an Oscar-winning scriptwriter can't predict what people will say and do in real life. You'll never know unless you make your entrance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The last thing you want to be perceived as right now is bossy. Even if you are the boss, asserting authority will only go over well if done with genial diplomacy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't need a dance floor. All you need is a floor. Your dance will be spontaneous, if subtle, and expressive of an emotion you know well, just not usually at this level of intensity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A true empath, you will read all cues, mostly without even being aware you are doing it. And you'll hear people before they tell you in words what it is they are feeling.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Many learn a thing, but few act on it. It is action, not education, that creates change. When you make your move, it will be straight to the top, mostly because of your timing and initiative.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

