Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Grace is as difficult as any other heavy lifting. No need to pump iron or drag a tire to get strong. It looks so much cooler to do something ordinary with great strength and poise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Fantastic gifts don't always come wrapped in pretty paper with a bow on top. To know you're getting something good even when the indicators are mixed -- this is the art and talent you'll have today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You can turn a person off by meeting them in that headstrong "I'm a lot and SO interested in you" way. Since you're being bothered and feeling experimental, you may as well give the strategy a try.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Questions can be kind or they can be invasive. You know what to answer and what to avoid. More importantly, you know what to ask to open doors.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The minute you feel pressure, you know that you have power. Otherwise, why would they have to assert themselves like this? Step back. Accept pressure from no one.

