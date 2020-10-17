Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When your name comes up in conversation, what do you hope they're saying? Let this principle guide your action in the days to come. How can you move things toward the outcome that gets talked about in this way?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your mastery of a skill is an attractive thing to show off, though you can stand to be a little coy in this reveal. You can wait for the perfect moment, or perhaps you can have a friend casually pave the way for you?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). On the one hand, it's your life and surely you're entitled to some privacy. On the other hand, some people want to know everything. The question is, how much do you owe them?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're the best at being you, and also the most critical when you do the things you consider off-brand. No one else is paying as close attention or would punish you nearly as severely. Consider taking it easy on yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What if someone considered you to be a fun distraction? Maybe you'd like a more substantial role, but would a bit part really be so bad right now? A lot of good relationships start like this.