Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Sometimes, you're behind your friends and colleagues. and sometimes you're ahead. Both ways have benefits and deficits. In the end, it's not your position in the race but what you do with it that matters.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Giving your loved ones the best of you will be a lot easier when you don't feel deprived. Just because you choose to serve others doesn't make you their servant. Make sure the roles are balanced.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Well done is better than well said, except in a case like today, when you'll be presented with a possibility that you just don't feel like doing. Then well said is better, and thing to say well is "no."

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A drop of sentimentality can infuse the moment with feeling. Too much of it is like too much honey in the tea. It becomes so overly sweet that the other flavors become indistinguishable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Hands-on is the quickest way to learn. As for today's interesting work, you wouldn't want to do it all of the time, but having this experience enriches your perspective.

