Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you follow your own leadership, reward, encourage and treat yourself. The more you reinforce a preferred behavior, the more likely you are to exhibit it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll ask yourself, "Is this who I want to be?" and then make little adjustments from there to either reinforce your choice or turn it in a new direction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The sky is not falling. It makes some people feel better to join in a panic, and there's always one going on somewhere. You can choose to participate in it or not. Do what's right for you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The only motive to have now is no motive at all. This is a time to be hyperaware of what is so. And if you can love what's going on, then you'll be even more powerful in the situation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're thoroughly original. It's not that you reject the traditional approach or the way most others are doing it, it's just that you clearly see a way to do it differently.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will feel compelled to nurture those in need better than you would care for yourself. Why? Step back and challenge yourself to give yourself your highest and best.