Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There will be no shortage of ideas; some you generate, some drop in from the ether, some are presented to you on shiny platters, bite-sized and delicious. Those are the ones to start with.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As nice as you are, it actually isn't so easy to give a good compliment. One will be required of you though, so start thinking about things to like. Best case scenario, you're genuinely moved, and then it's easy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The breezy way is not to dwell on exchanges that already happened or get too heavy into plans for the future. You'll love what unfolds from a playful, lighthearted moment.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you feel things are going nowhere, then you'll make a move in any direction because you can't stand the feeling of being trapped, stuck or frozen. Any which way you go will free up the flow.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don't mind the feeling of want; in fact, it's a comfort when compared with related feelings, for instance the feeling of not knowing what to want or feeling that you should want what you don't.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your cycle of responsiveness will make a difference in how people treat you. If you're always there delivering on needs, you will certainly be taken for granted. Change it up. It's a good day to say "no."
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's not the first time you've said what the others are thinking, but you're a little bolder about it today. They'll either laugh -- because the truth is hilarious -- or they'll silently shuffle you right to their heart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When it's your turn to step out in front, just take it and get it over with. You'll feel you have nothing to contribute, but your presence and spirit of willingness are all that's required.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'd rather be a follower than a leader who doesn't know the way. This is why you'll get the map, read the book, talk to the locals and learn all you can about what's ahead.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everything you're born with is a neutral phenomenon. There's nothing right or wrong about anything that came with the package. Winning belief of the day: All is ripe and ready to be what you make of it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Fear is a lot more useful than most of the other emotions, and yet it goes unappreciated. Fear keeps people safe. Sure, it often works harder than it needs to. It will be lucky to thank it anyway.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Unless you are in the medical field, there will be no need to fix anyone today, including yourself. A "let it be" attitude will carry you gently to the harbor.
