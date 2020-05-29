Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What you have now is not an alliance of two parts working together but rather a blending with two parts becoming one as it happens with the joining of flames or water.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You do not go places just to be able to say you went, nor do you do things so you can tick them off your list. You bring every ounce of your attention to the current experience, inviting it to change you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll be extremely content as you untangle a messy situation. This was caused by someone who is not as practical and detail-oriented as you. You could place blame, but you'll give thanks instead.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). While others boast about their problem-solving abilities or humblebrag to bring attention to their luxury of options, you will stay quiet and let the work speak for itself. Not everyone will get it, only those who matter!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Just as asking for money means you're in need of it, when you try to conjure up a state of mind, it affirms the opposite state of mind from whence the request comes. Instead of asking, act as though it's already granted.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Everyone has faults. Confidence is not ignorance of those faults; rather, it's the acceptance of them and the assurance that no matter what happens, you have your own back.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Remember when you let go of things beyond your grasp? It wasn't easy or hard; it was just time. Now, it's once again time to let go. Open up your hands.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you're not sure whether to comply with what's being asked of you, stall. It will give you time to understand the dynamics at play. Better to have the benefit of a strategy than be at the whim of your reactions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The value of money is what people say it is. It's not exactly arbitrary. Instead, it's a social agreement made by an entire society, or, in today's case, between two people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You know how to be sensitive to what others need, but when was the last time you aimed those super-sensors back to yourself? Self-care is the worthiest cause today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's a stress cycle in which you're taking part with periods of tension followed by release. Monitor and observe yourself. Is this necessary? Is it fun? Is it good for you?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can close yourself off to energy or open yourself up to it at any time. Right now, you're not sure which way you should go. Observe those already immersed in the game for clues.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
