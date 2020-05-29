Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What you have now is not an alliance of two parts working together but rather a blending with two parts becoming one as it happens with the joining of flames or water.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You do not go places just to be able to say you went, nor do you do things so you can tick them off your list. You bring every ounce of your attention to the current experience, inviting it to change you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll be extremely content as you untangle a messy situation. This was caused by someone who is not as practical and detail-oriented as you. You could place blame, but you'll give thanks instead.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). While others boast about their problem-solving abilities or humblebrag to bring attention to their luxury of options, you will stay quiet and let the work speak for itself. Not everyone will get it, only those who matter!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Just as asking for money means you're in need of it, when you try to conjure up a state of mind, it affirms the opposite state of mind from whence the request comes. Instead of asking, act as though it's already granted.