Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Emotions are more attention-getting than facts. So while the true bits are the most relevant and necessary parts of your story, mix in some emotion or no one will hear them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're still learning another person. Doing this well means forgetting about who you need or want them to be and asking the pertinent questions that will reveal who they are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The reason for some of your behaviors can be summed up in four little words: It's in your blood. Even so, you'll masterfully take this innate trait in the best direction possible.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's better to say something than nothing at all. It's also better to say nothing than to say everything there is to say. You'll find beautiful conversational balance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You want solutions that work, and you don't have a lot of ego wrapped up in this. Whom to follow becomes a question of reason, not emotion. Which guidance makes the most sense for the situation?