Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being in charge requires a variety of qualities. Knowing which is needed and when -- that's a skill in and of itself. Today you'll employ masterly powers of discernment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're not about to ask the crowd, "How do you like me now?" because you were never doing it for them. You will, however, dig deeper into your own soul and pose that question.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What a feeling! Your strategy is working, and momentum is building. Your goal will move as rapidly toward you as you are moving toward it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Shadows tell you where the light is being blocked. If you want to get rid of the shadow, you don't try and move the shadow; you move yourself until you're out of the way of looming obstacles. Find the light again.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). As an event draws near, you wonder if you'll ever feel ready. Maybe not. It's a good thing that readiness is irrelevant in acts of inevitability. Once you jump in, you are at the whims of the fall.