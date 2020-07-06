Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being in charge requires a variety of qualities. Knowing which is needed and when -- that's a skill in and of itself. Today you'll employ masterly powers of discernment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're not about to ask the crowd, "How do you like me now?" because you were never doing it for them. You will, however, dig deeper into your own soul and pose that question.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What a feeling! Your strategy is working, and momentum is building. Your goal will move as rapidly toward you as you are moving toward it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Shadows tell you where the light is being blocked. If you want to get rid of the shadow, you don't try and move the shadow; you move yourself until you're out of the way of looming obstacles. Find the light again.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). As an event draws near, you wonder if you'll ever feel ready. Maybe not. It's a good thing that readiness is irrelevant in acts of inevitability. Once you jump in, you are at the whims of the fall.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Throw some compassion back to your former self. Sympathize with the you who has been in difficult positions. With a soft heart, you'll have few regrets, and the ones you do have will not carry much weight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Twice-told tales change in the telling. Popular stories are told not twice but hundreds of times. The wise listener keeps an open mind, listening through the filters of fiction and metaphor instead of fact.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Today's cosmic boon is a gift for enjoying yourself, and it will work for others, too. What's best for you will be what's best for everyone around you today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's a wonderful thing to find out that you need far less to live and enjoy yourself than you think. Life doesn't have to give you a loss in order for you to come to the conclusion that you want to live lighter.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Which is needed most, courage or tact? Both take a great deal of energy. Tact takes more. In fact, in today's case, tact may be the most courageous move of all.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Some of the ways you see yourself are well-supported, as they align with your talents and roles. Other identity markers are rather arbitrary, and you can change them at any point if you want to.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's a version of you that was in a relationship long ago. Now you are a new version and the relationship is in the process of updating to accommodate the change. Hold on.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!