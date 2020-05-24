Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). No one is entirely to blame for the situation they are in, but everyone is entirely responsible for their own situation. You'll get the help you need and give the help that is needed in the name of improvement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Because you have big plans, you can't afford to wait for inspiration. You'll simply show up and work whether you feel motivated or not. Inspiration will kick in eventually.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll define your success by the smiles you put on other people's faces. Because of this, you'll go out of this day a big winner, on top of the world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll have an excellent sense of where to focus, and it only gets better as the day progresses. At the end of the day, you'll feel like you spent your energy on all the right things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You will become aware of something you have been, until now, only unconsciously aware of. This is big. "Ah-ha" moments don't come with fireworks. Nonetheless, they change everything.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll come out ahead as long as you let go of the need to be right. People lose more in the name of proving a point or standing by a bad decision than they do in the natural course of the game.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

