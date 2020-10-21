Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You feel that you don't have enough resources to properly do your job. But more resources won't help now, since what you really need is a vision. Let yourself dream and moonbeams will light your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). To say that a conversation is eye-opening would be a serious understatement. You learn way more than you need or want to know. You can use this, though not right now. Tuck it away for later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you let others decide what to do, you won't be blamed if it doesn't work out. On the other hand, your ideas are so great now that it will be worth it to bear the risks of responsibility and leadership.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In matters of work and finance, your judgment will be particularly keen this morning. One shrewd decision will favorably affect the scene for weeks, if not months to come.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're not ready to show your work, but you will be soon. When it's time, you'll still feel unready... but you'll have filled in at least five more blanks. Today's progress will bring great satisfaction.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your ability to deal with difficult people is nothing short of astounding, and yet it could be argued that in your presence they can be no longer labeled "difficult" as you have a calming, taming effect.

