Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Submissiveness is appropriate some of the time, but if you let others have their way too often they will begin to encroach on your space and ultimately take it over. Defend what's yours today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Go on and position yourself right in the middle of the action (Hint: It's never far from where a Sagittarius is...) and enjoy the sense that this is where you belong.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). They'll set out to find the treasure, and you'll set out with them -- not so much for the gold, but for the adventure. Your focus will be wide where theirs is narrow. Together you're the perfect crew.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The heart you offer to your loved ones is soft but supportive -- like a memory foam pillow. And yet, you can be as hard on yourself as a marble sculpture of a pillow. Go easier on the you-to-you relationship.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Magic words fly from your lips. First, you say, "I'm doing it," and next thing you know, you really are. No prior experience necessary on this one. You'll learn everything along the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Ever the down-to-earth planner, this marks an unusual time when many of your wishes are floating above the stratosphere, far beyond realism. Or perhaps you were just thinking too small before. Spend an hour brainstorming.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You feel that you don't have enough resources to properly do your job. But more resources won't help now, since what you really need is a vision. Let yourself dream and moonbeams will light your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). To say that a conversation is eye-opening would be a serious understatement. You learn way more than you need or want to know. You can use this, though not right now. Tuck it away for later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you let others decide what to do, you won't be blamed if it doesn't work out. On the other hand, your ideas are so great now that it will be worth it to bear the risks of responsibility and leadership.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In matters of work and finance, your judgment will be particularly keen this morning. One shrewd decision will favorably affect the scene for weeks, if not months to come.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're not ready to show your work, but you will be soon. When it's time, you'll still feel unready... but you'll have filled in at least five more blanks. Today's progress will bring great satisfaction.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your ability to deal with difficult people is nothing short of astounding, and yet it could be argued that in your presence they can be no longer labeled "difficult" as you have a calming, taming effect.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

