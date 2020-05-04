Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's possible for more than one person to talk at the same time, but it is not possible to simultaneously listen to more than one message. Because you need, want and deserve to be heard, you'll choose your moments carefully.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Emily Dickinson defined hope as the "thing with feathers that perches in the soul/ And sings the tune without words/ And never stops at all." You are filled with its song today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can fly anywhere in your mind, so why not use this ability to your own wonder and delight? If you leave it up to the cues around you, this will not happen. Set boundaries around your attention. It is a precious commodity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are those who have a cause and those who have a plight. You've known categories before, though not at the same time, which would be impossible. Plights must be overcome before causes can be taken on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Love is the constant. Things happen in relationships to create noise in the mind, but the heart beats on with the rhythm that has always been yours: uncomplicated, consistent, enduring.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Living space has always been important to your well-being though even more so now. You'll be inspired to get into neglected closets and boxes to organize and account for your belongings.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

