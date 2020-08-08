Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Most of the people around you now are making assessments within a narrow scope of understanding. Do not fear their disapproval and neither should you thrill to their approval.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There is nothing wrong with pleasure or pain but living according to what feels good or bad is a precarious way to go. To live by an ideal is to do what it takes to uphold that ideal regardless of how it feels.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Things will go undiscussed and maybe this is for the best. Words will have a way of reducing an experience. Besides, it is too soon to define and name all that's going on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Being willing to lose leads to all sorts of things. It can make you a gambler, a lover, an adult. Being willing to lose and then not losing at all will be today's most astonishing event.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You question not only your actions but also your interpretation of those actions, and it is in your honest response to this deeper level of inquiry honesty that you will find freedom.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your adaptability is never in question from anyone who knows you well. Those who don't know you will be very curious, and then utterly amazed, at how versatile you can be when the situation calls for it.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

