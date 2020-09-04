Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Remember when you fantasized and then it more or less came true? As you gain experience, your new fantasies are even closer to what is likely to unfold. Enjoy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People use problems as ways to connect with others. Even so, be mindful of what you want to get involved in, as things will not be as simple to solve as they first appear.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's a ticker tape running through your head. Sometimes, you stop reading it. Possibly, thoughts get so repetitive you tune them out. More likely, they run too fast and better cognition requires slowing down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you are sensitive to what drains you and what gives you energy, decisions become easy. You'll do only what fills you up or what is so important that it's worth being drained over.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You want the best for yourself and your loved ones. Bigger is not always better though. Today, it will be the smaller investments that have the best ratio of value to effort.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Suffering is usually linked to a distortion of thought. Eliminate the distortion and what's left will be a manageable problem that is far less painful with which to cope.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0