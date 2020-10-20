Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Non-humans have a way of bringing out a different side of people, and you can learn a lot about someone by the way they interact with different species. An animal will bring you luck today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In the premodern world, the people who could read did so to understand god or their civic duty. In the modern world, people read to know about whatever they wish. Your knowledge wishes will be quickly and literally granted.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Turn your eyes inward to the heart cellar and there will be everything you need: feelings, paths to other feelings, foundational memories silent as boulders, wordless dreams.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do you have confidence in your ability to charm? If not, pretend you do. Because it's important to spend some time on the niceties and small talk instead of rushing to the ask before the other person can get away.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You know firsthand how wonderful it feels to receive an unexpected compliment or a token of appreciation from out of the blue and this is why, when you see the opportunity to give this to someone, you do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're duty-bound to certain conversations you'd rather not participate in. Let the words float by like feathers. It's not important to catch them. It's too much effort to concentrate on things that don't pertain to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When friends do kind and generous things, the burden of reciprocity is heavy on you. That's a sign that you're a good friend. Fun relationships are actually a lot of work when you're doing them right.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're having trouble committing. It's not because you're fearful or lazy; it's a sense you're getting. There's something at the root of the idea that seems fundamentally flawed. Address it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you witness gusty, high-pressure tactics you see them for what they are -- weakness. The person who has the goods can afford to be cool, knowing offers will be plenty so there's no need to hard-sell.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Love is so often confused with masqueraders such as ego gratification, the settling of old scores or the answer to a shortage of capital. You'll be keen to all imposters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Breezy conversation and casual promises abound. A few nouns and verbs strung together should not be mistaken for action. Talk lays down a context, but without action, talk is meaningless.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It's a day to avoid the conflict. It is said that few wage honorable war. Rivalry has a way of bringing out the worst of people and reveals faults that would not be seen in courteous interactions.
