Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Working under pressure isn't entirely pleasant, but today it's how you'll get the right things done in the timeline that works for the world at the price that works for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When people go out of their way for you, as they will today, just take it. Accept the gesture with a smile. You would do the same for others, and you have. Your motives were pure, and theirs are, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll go out of your way to keep even the simplest agreement. This is why you avoid making promises. Sacred pacts are too heavy a deal and overkill for today's situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your brain is in top condition. Yet, you keep training it anyway. It's like you know there are things you need to be ready for in the future, and you'll stay sharp in anticipation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are trying not to psychologically lean on anyone and yet there are things -- intangible things, mostly -- that you legitimately need. You will not know what they are until you catch yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't have to know what's going on inside of you to know that it matters, not only to you but also to the people around you. If you can relax into the mood of the day instead of trying to create and control it, you've already won.

