Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Many gifts are impossible to repay, though there's some nobility in trying. And so you'll go about it today in a way you know is not enough, though you can rest assured, most people don't even attempt this at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The joys of reuniting are not possible if you never part ways. So while you can't be with your loved ones at all times, you'll hold in your heart the wonderful anticipation of being together again soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It takes many years to know yourself well enough to pace yourself. Of course, this is different depending on the particular endeavor and your time of life. When you overdo it, just know that it's part of learning.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Plato suggested the measure of a man is what he does with power. Sometimes you don't feel like you have enough of it to tell really, though you have more than you exercise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The dance of your daily life involves a fair amount of diplomacy. Want to know how people really are? Play a game. In a game, dynamics will surface and be worked out under the premise of playing around.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). How many times have you seen a winged bug crawl around? So many. Just because wings are an option doesn't mean that flying is always the best way. Often what's needed is found by covering ground step by step.

