Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One problem is tied to another, and luckily the solution is similarly tied. As naturalist John Muir said, "When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe."

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Pride goeth before the fall. Then again, "the fall" is an inevitability of life that could just as easily follow shame, humility, cheer or neutrality. You may as well be proud of yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The ones who love you have already seen you through many incarnations in this lifetime and are happy with each different version that comes along. You afford the same grace to them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You can avoid trouble by making it a policy not to loan money. Give it instead, if you are so moved. Furthermore, when you do a job, try to get paid upfront.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are openhearted and curious. Once you decide what you want to do, you'll quickly gather up everything you need to know to make it happen.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you love someone, you don't need a lot of reasons for it, although it's fun to think about what they are. Relatedly, enjoy the good mood you fall into, as unfounded as it may be.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

