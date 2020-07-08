Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The way to get people to take your advice is to find out the action they want to take, and then advise them to take it. Pointless? Maybe. But people want to do what they want to do and not feel so alone in it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Be cool, go at a relaxed pace, believe that you, like the gods, have all the time in the world. With a laid-back attitude, you will get there amidst people who feel as comfortable as you do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The one in charge may not be better than the others on the team, but someone has to lead. You'll respect and defer to authority because it's the proper and smart thing to do.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Before you set out to work, make sure the ingredients and tools you need are right where you need them. This gives you the best advantage in an already challenging task.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Once you get into a creative mode, even the worst messes are not mistakes. Everything is a building block for something else. Your mindset is to problem-solve, time and again, until you can make something beautiful out of it.