Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People show and interpret feelings differently. What some people do because they like you won't automatically register as affection to you. You'll need to learn one another's language for this to work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Life without dreams is a mundane existence. If you can't remember your dreams at night, be sure to do some dreaming during the day. Mentally send yourself to places that delight you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It seems you're rating yourself on a value scale that you've outgrown. What once seemed important is now less so, and new matters take precedence. Perhaps it's best not to rate yourself at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You sense you've gotten all you can out of a situation. You can continue doing what you know or risk a new experience. The unknown is scary, but that's where the opportunity to grow exists.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are certain people who seem to bring out the strong emotions in you, and conflicting ones at that. You needn't sort through it all at once, but there is a karmic bond here to untangle over time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you were to only accept your strengths, you'd be missing out on your chance to connect with others, which usually occurs around weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0