Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you get overwhelmed, take a step back and remind yourself that all these tasks represent agreements you made -- agreements you can change, too. You're in control here.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your role is more convincingly executed when you've dressed the part. Why stop there? Do the movie version. And while you're at it, add a soundtrack. Details like this make work fun.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don't know the answers, and you're not in a rush to find out. So why are you so confident? Because confidence doesn't come from knowing; it comes from being fine with wherever you are in the process.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Chaos, like organization, isn't inherently ugly, beautiful, wonderful or tyrannical. Accept whatever state that's happening without too much judgment and subsequent decision-making will be easier.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're going for a certain outcome. This is one is important enough to devote yourself to completely. Whether you get there in five minutes or five hours is irrelevant. What matters is that you get there.