Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you get overwhelmed, take a step back and remind yourself that all these tasks represent agreements you made -- agreements you can change, too. You're in control here.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your role is more convincingly executed when you've dressed the part. Why stop there? Do the movie version. And while you're at it, add a soundtrack. Details like this make work fun.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don't know the answers, and you're not in a rush to find out. So why are you so confident? Because confidence doesn't come from knowing; it comes from being fine with wherever you are in the process.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Chaos, like organization, isn't inherently ugly, beautiful, wonderful or tyrannical. Accept whatever state that's happening without too much judgment and subsequent decision-making will be easier.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're going for a certain outcome. This is one is important enough to devote yourself to completely. Whether you get there in five minutes or five hours is irrelevant. What matters is that you get there.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Knowledge is only power if it is applied in a powerful way. Don't worry about obtaining more information today. Keep track of what you know and figure out how to put that to good use.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Most arguments aren't worth having, but a few are essential enough to dig your heels in and take a stand. You'll know them when you seem. Let the rest go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your passion is palpable. After all, if you don't make time to reach your goals, who else will? You care the most, and that sets a tone that the rest of the world will follow.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're not overly impressionable. Listening to other perspectives will only make you better. You don't have to agree with opinions to be enriched by them.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's a time to spoil your loved ones silly and it's not today. Pace your sweetness. As Euripides of ancient Greece said, "When love is in excess it brings a man no honor nor worthiness."
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). This day will unfold like a good story, and you'll have to follow along from beginning to end and everything in between to get the point. There's a prize that goes to the best listener.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Act on your impulse to make a move. It's the brave thing to do. If you wait, it will seem like you're not interested. Hesitation is bad for morale and diminishes excitement.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
