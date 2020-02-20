Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). None will question your ability to lead. The thing is that you're not yet sure about where, why and how you want them to go. Get clear on that and the expedition will be a given.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's a mystery to solve, and you'll love getting to the bottom of it. You're equipped with all the right tools for the job, namely diplomacy and curiosity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You've a solid feel for one part of a deal, and then there are other parts in which you're not so surefooted. With study and repetition, you will master every aspect of the interaction. Keep at it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Remember the time reality was better than your dreams? It happens rarely, but that's only because of the amazing breadth of your imagination. Rest assured, it will happen again. You're due.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you can't find what you need, what does it matter if it's inside of you or outside of you? The point is that it's not in your hand. There's someone who can help you with this. Start asking around.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}