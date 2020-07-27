Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you stand where you can see, you stand where you can be seen. What should you expose, and what should you protect? This is the big decision of the day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may be detached from the place and time when a feeling was born, but there are portals that bring you back -- symbols, images, smells -- and you can feel it as sure as the first time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Hardships strengthen people. Of course, it's a concept that's much more palatable in hindsight. While in the thick of it, a person may not feel strong at all, but getting to the other side is its own badge of endurance.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You will fill in for something or someone who is absent. You do not have to be as the other would be. Do you in the space and everyone, including you, will learn something new.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Resistance may or may not be futile, but it's certainly not the best way to get leverage. Turn into the force that comes at you. Give way, or join it. Then wait. You will sense your moment of power.