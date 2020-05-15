Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are always looking for ways to have and be fun. It won't take much now. A few good ideas and the courage to try them out. Failure, by the way, can also be a lot of fun!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Many will make the mistake of assuming they are already so fascinating, talented, worthy, etc. that they don't need to make much of an effort. Set yourself apart by thinking ahead and doing more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Relationships are a collaborative, creative effort, and how they turn out is never a reflection of just one person. Even so, it helps to choose well upfront. Whom you get into a relationship with makes a huge difference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Can you trust your feelings? While they often tip you off to things you can't rationally explain, feelings can also lie with abandon. Question them as you would any other nonevidentiary opinion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You aim to delight the people you love. Start the idea machine up, and you'll soon be brimming with creative energy. Follow through and document your process.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Micromanaging is unnecessary, especially when the manager and the managed are both the same person. You have your reasons for doing what you do even though you might not always be aware of what they are.

