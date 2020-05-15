Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Creativity will be abundant. You'll tap into it at any time you choose because you know the route. A relaxed state is good but not necessary. You can produce in any mood.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Two success rules for the day: Commit to getting a job done, and follow your instincts. Those two actions will carry you to solutions and new highs of inspiration.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Everyone will not be moving at the same pace, but if you follow the "no one left behind" rule, you'll all arrive at the same place eventually. "Patience and support" will be your winning motto.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you're connecting with people who are good for you, rapport will build with every interaction. And even when it's not so smooth, you'll get the sense that you're bringing out the best in one another.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll be creatively inspired by traditions, manners and tried and true methods. You won't leave it there, though. Follow the impulse to build on tradition and carry it into the future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You won't achieve happiness alone because it's a byproduct of your service to others. When you feel like everyone is lifting together, that's when you'll be truly joyful.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are always looking for ways to have and be fun. It won't take much now. A few good ideas and the courage to try them out. Failure, by the way, can also be a lot of fun!
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Many will make the mistake of assuming they are already so fascinating, talented, worthy, etc. that they don't need to make much of an effort. Set yourself apart by thinking ahead and doing more.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Relationships are a collaborative, creative effort, and how they turn out is never a reflection of just one person. Even so, it helps to choose well upfront. Whom you get into a relationship with makes a huge difference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Can you trust your feelings? While they often tip you off to things you can't rationally explain, feelings can also lie with abandon. Question them as you would any other nonevidentiary opinion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You aim to delight the people you love. Start the idea machine up, and you'll soon be brimming with creative energy. Follow through and document your process.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Micromanaging is unnecessary, especially when the manager and the managed are both the same person. You have your reasons for doing what you do even though you might not always be aware of what they are.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
