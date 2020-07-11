Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sure, you need people to survive, but not any one person in particular. You resist emotional leaning. Your desire to stand strong and independent is what makes people trust you and seek you out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). At the heart of love is acts of forgiveness. How many times should you forgive a person? How many times should you forgive yourself? If the love is unconditional, the forgiveness is endless.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Should you happen to get into an argument while Mercury is still retrograde, the quickest way to end it is to simply agree. Drop the defenses and find the ground on which you can stand together.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). As much as you enjoy being with another person, you need time to yourself to relax and be who you are naturally, with no one else around to influence or expect things of you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Just because you connect with someone better in certain seasons doesn't mean the other seasons don't have potential. Sometimes, you have to jiggle and prod the situation to find the "click" again.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Relationships will have their flashpoints. The tensions being expressed are almost never about the topics being discussed. Look back and dig deeper.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0