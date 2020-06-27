Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What drops into your life doesn't need to be labeled "right" or "wrong" just yet. For now call it, "what's happening," and know that you'll make more sense of it on a later day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A million people could see the very same thing you see today and have a different view of it than you. Your unique point of view will allow you a discovery or invention.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There is no end to what an excellent team can accomplish today. So what makes an excellent team? Diversity, communication and a deep commitment to a common aim.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As is typical of your water sign nature, the very same thing that makes you feel cleansed can also, in larger quantities, have you overwhelmed and carried away. Luckily, today you'll be able to control the flow.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Secrets tend to hide in plain view. They will be discovered readily by the people who most want to know. Many are too self-involved to understand the thrill of deciphering puzzles. Not you.