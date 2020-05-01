Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is no one better than another, and yet many make easier fits. Of course, fit isn't everything. Sometimes what you have to grow into or figure out keeps you more interested.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are ways to live it up now and live it up tomorrow, too. Life doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing kind of party, and you'll be excellent at finding the most enjoyable stride.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your story isn't one narrative. It's an ever-evolving work of art that you might tell a totally different way one day to the next. This is one way you'll exercise creative power over your destiny.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If something doesn't seem right for you, don't let anyone strong-arm you into choosing it. Go with your comfort level today. When the correct decision is clear, you'll choose it in a heartbeat.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can direct loving feelings toward yourself and then extend them outward or direct loving feelings toward another then soak them up. Either way, you'll cultivate and share a warm, safe environment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Life is not about stuff, and yet a few choice items can make your world a bit more fun, safe or smooth today. Figure out what you need. You might be able to trade someone for it.

