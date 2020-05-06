Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you don't ask, the answer is almost always no. But there are those rare moments when providence itself seems to be reading the wish of your mind, the want of your heart. It is granted before it is verbalized. O glory day!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Grit is the quality most associated with success in the current atmosphere. It takes a good deal of the stuff to persevere when things get weird, and twice as much to soldier into the unknown.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Power can be acquired in more than one way now. For instance, you can gain leverage, shed dependencies or more likely a combination of both. Much depends on the opposition. How much might do you need?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The life you love comes to you as you design it. You don't have to do everything today, as there will be plenty of times when life meets you in the middle, though initiation will fall to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're not the same person with your family as you are with friends. You even slightly change yourself with each friend -- a sign of developed social skills and an adaptive mind. Even so, you'll aim for more uniformity.