Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The money situation is getting easier for you. The stress will lift. Focus on bringing as much creativity to the scene as you can and, suddenly, logistical problems will ease.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you're waiting for the before/after moments, you can stop. Oh, you'll get the transformation. It just won't be condensed into a moment, that is until 10 years from now when you look back on it as though it were but a pinpoint.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You've seen advocates and champions at work, and maybe you've had them in your own life. You know what the role is and how it's best played. Take it on for yourself today. Be the person you deserve to have on your side.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Things can get better, maybe even better than better. Things can get crazy-good-spectacular. The trick is catching that upward trajectory and then staying the course.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There's something in the song you love that plays on the radio during your commute, a piece of your life hanging in that jagged stretch between work and home that means so much and turns a tide.

