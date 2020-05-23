Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It shouldn't be too hard to be good. And if it feels that way, maybe it's the rules or environment that needs changing, not you. The river needs no special devotion, goodness or willpower to flow effortlessly home to the sea.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your best idea will come as a joke. So you have nothing to lose from thinking in funny terms and letting humor, playfulness and creativity run rampant in your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Though you can't change the past, you can always change the way you see it. Perhaps you've been harsh, not assessing the bigger picture. How else could you frame the story?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll feel something akin to this Shakespearean sentiment today, "But the strong base and building of my love is as the very centre of the earth, drawing all things to it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you feel your mind taking things in too serious a direction, you can lighten up the whole mental screen with some bodywork -- a walk, a stretch. It won't take much!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Being stuck is a function of having too much, not too little. Let go of an idea or item and then see if you don't have a little more wiggle room. Jettison enough baggage and you can walk right out.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

