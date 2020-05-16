Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are natural forces of attraction at work in your day, and they will play an even more prevalent role once you become aware of them enough to consciously engage in this dance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you are working too hard at something, then you'll become resentful and bitter. To figure out a better, smarter, shorter route is not the lazy thing; rather, it's what's best for all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It can be unnerving to see others doing the very thing you want to be doing, but don't let their success shake you up. Mind your own journey. Yours is coming.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You enjoy the challenge that comes with getting to know another person and are almost annoyed when you find out too much too soon. It takes the fun out of discovery! This principle works in reverse, too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Being aware of what thrills you will clue you in to the sort of goals you can really get behind. After all, if you're going to commit to something, shouldn't it hold a great potential to excite you?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What's the difference between an ordinary magician and a great one, a plate of food and a culinary feat, a movement and a dance? Presentation. You'll add your flourish.

