Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whatever judgment you are having about another person, chances are you have the same one for yourself, though more acutely so. It's a good reason to find something to like about each person you meet.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll bring something special to the task just by intending to give it your all. You don't have to go out of your way to be original -- just do what comes naturally. Originality is your birthright.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). We experience millions upon millions of words, many of which, however right for the moment they may be, are soon forgotten. To be memorable, do more than talk. Paint pictures.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Put your mind to it, and there's nothing you can't turn around. A relationship that used to be on shaky ground now has a chance to become steady -- if that's what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don't have to have it all together to help another person; you only have to be one step ahead. You'll give whatever resources you have and bring good fortune upon yourself.