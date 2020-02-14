Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your story is yours to tell and yours to style, too. Embellish, edit, light it differently, play with the music -- experiment with the way you see it. Telling your story is as much for you as it is for them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The best way to have fun with another person is to loosen the reigns on control a bit. Do the things you think are fun, and then leave room, without attaching yourself to the other person's reactions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Each person has a bit of chaos inside -- that's the storm of humanity. Sometimes the internal weather is more severe. Whether you run from or chase the condition, it's not hard to see the remarkable beauty in it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's pretty simple really; the more you focus on enjoying people, the more you enjoy them. The trick is in being unselfconscious enough to lose yourself in the experience of another person.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The most touching exchanges happen when busy people make time for each other. This means more than expensive gifts ever could. Money is a renewable expense; time isn't.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}