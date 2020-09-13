Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You will have companionship, and you won't have to worry about choosing the right person either. Just wait for someone to join you. Whoever comes along is the right person.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Instead of making your goal to create the most money or the most success, try this life-changing goal: Have the most fun. A playful spirit will attract everything you need.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Can you personally elevate the collective soul of mankind? Yes. How else would it raise? Each "you" picks up a bit of it. If not for the "you's," there would be no one to do it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have healing powers. You know this because you are one tough customer and yet were able to work magic on yourself. Whatever you did for you, you can do for them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Procrastination is fear in disguise. Affirm to yourself that whatever you don't know about the situation can be learned along the way. It won't be that bad. You might even like it. Take a little bite.