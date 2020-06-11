Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The more honest you are, the better you know yourself. And the better you know yourself, the easier it is to choose your next transformation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today's luck and bounty will make you smile. Even so, it's not why the day is great. Your perfect day will always involve giving to others and helping without expectation of something in return.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Love is a superpower you were born with and you use without thinking about, just like you use your sense of touch or smell. The time you're most aware of your natural gift to love is when something is standing in the way of it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Looking for signs to point you to your next move? They will be ever-present. In fact, you will find them wherever your eyes land. Of course, it's the interpretation that matters. Trust your inner knowing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The whole world is interesting to you, and your curiosity about it makes you brave and unselfconscious -- a powerful combination and, arguably, your most natural state.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The reason there aren't a lot of award ceremonies in superhero movies is because heroes don't need accolades. You should know. You're the hero of the day, at least to yourself, and likely to the one that you lift and love.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It will be lucky to ponder your relationship with food and make some experimental adjustments. It's not just about what you eat; the why and how matter, too, especially the role of emotion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You seek deals that are mutually satisfying, but different things satisfy different people. To make the most appropriate and effective bid, first find out what others desire.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Children play make-believe games all the time to try out different roles. You pretend, too. Instead of thinking of pretense as false, think of it as the early stages of becoming.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's a great deal of satisfaction on offer today, mainly because you feel good about what you've done so far. In short, you keep showing up to fulfill your own plans. It's working for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Breath cleanses. Water cleanses. Loving feelings cleanse. Just as you wash your hands to prevent the spread of germs, you wash your spirit so that you may share only the highest and best of yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It is possible to busy oneself with a million tasks and still have a million left. For just a moment, slip into the sublime state in which there is nothing to do and no one to be. When you come back, ask: What is necessary here?
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!