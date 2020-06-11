Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The more honest you are, the better you know yourself. And the better you know yourself, the easier it is to choose your next transformation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today's luck and bounty will make you smile. Even so, it's not why the day is great. Your perfect day will always involve giving to others and helping without expectation of something in return.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Love is a superpower you were born with and you use without thinking about, just like you use your sense of touch or smell. The time you're most aware of your natural gift to love is when something is standing in the way of it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Looking for signs to point you to your next move? They will be ever-present. In fact, you will find them wherever your eyes land. Of course, it's the interpretation that matters. Trust your inner knowing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The whole world is interesting to you, and your curiosity about it makes you brave and unselfconscious -- a powerful combination and, arguably, your most natural state.