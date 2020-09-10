Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What is a hero? Usually, it's just a person predisposed to help others, or internally directed, or trained to do so. Well, there are many ways to get there, but ultimately, all of them boil down to selflessness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Sure, in a perfect world, everyone, or at least a majority of the people, like and approve of you. However, what's even better -- and really achievable today -- is not caring either way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you have several prospects, you won't feel too much worry over any particular one. Putting too much emphasis on one relationship or project will only stifle it. Diversify.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your success will depend on accountability. You'll go farther with a good teacher, leader or coach than you will on your own. Look for someone who will invigorate you to new heights.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You ignite passion without meaning to do so. When you express your interests and show that you're willing to go deep, others want to get as excited about life as you are.