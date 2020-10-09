Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). No matter how dreamy an experience may be, there's going to be a point in which the fun becomes work. Also, work will get to a similar turn and become something you can't help but smile through.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You thought that if you didn't stay true to a certain belief, you wouldn't be you. But here you are, years later, having let go of the belief long ago and you're still somehow you -- simultaneously changed and unchanged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The hotter a relationship is, the more attention it needs. It's happening in a skillet, not a crockpot. There's no "set it and forget it" mode. It needs constant watching and stirring to keep from going up in flames.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). As the expert fisher knows, what you catch often has to do with the lure. Different bait brings different fish. Of course, if someone's very hungry, then they'll bite on whatever you decide to put on the hook.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Does someone seem dependent on your reaction? The less internally motivated a person is, the more they need external validation. You'll come across those who need to see the reaction of others to feel relevant, important and alive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The result you want is going to take a whole lot of work. Even if you want that result very badly, the prize won't be enough. You have to be in love with the work itself for this to happen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The best ideas are not for everyone. Thankfully, you've a strong sense of purpose and do not have to feel understood or validated to feel good about who you are and what you're doing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Either you don't see your own strengths or you're just bored by them. This is why you need to be around new people. They'll see you as remarkable, and you should definitely let them fawn over you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Underserved things happen all the time. Those stuck in the model of "deserving" will be too busy making judgments to get results. It's better to think in terms of cause and effect -- of actions and consequences.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Art is highly subjective. If absolutely everyone likes it, it's probably not very good. The best art pushes boundaries. In many ways, you're an artist, and a particularly bold one right now.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Control what you can. The trouble sets in when people mistakenly believe they have more or less control than they do. Good living depends on knowing what you have power over and focusing on that.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The bottom line is that you feel more vital around certain people. Or, more to the point, there are people who seem able to drain your very essence, and they are to be avoided today.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
