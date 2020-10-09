Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). No matter how dreamy an experience may be, there's going to be a point in which the fun becomes work. Also, work will get to a similar turn and become something you can't help but smile through.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You thought that if you didn't stay true to a certain belief, you wouldn't be you. But here you are, years later, having let go of the belief long ago and you're still somehow you -- simultaneously changed and unchanged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The hotter a relationship is, the more attention it needs. It's happening in a skillet, not a crockpot. There's no "set it and forget it" mode. It needs constant watching and stirring to keep from going up in flames.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As the expert fisher knows, what you catch often has to do with the lure. Different bait brings different fish. Of course, if someone's very hungry, then they'll bite on whatever you decide to put on the hook.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Does someone seem dependent on your reaction? The less internally motivated a person is, the more they need external validation. You'll come across those who need to see the reaction of others to feel relevant, important and alive.