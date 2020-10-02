Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is the most natural thing in the world to do what brings you comfort. The unnatural part is judging yourself for this. If you don't like what you do for comfort, then make it easy for yourself to try some other options, no judgment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Wrestling with problems is the way to grow strong. The problem will meet you with resistance all over, but it's only in your weaker areas that you will feel it. Know that you're being made stronger.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). No one can be liked by everyone, but you come pretty close today. Even those who don't believe as you do, or who are in an opposing position, will offer you respect and kindness.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you're going to come to someone with a problem today, you'll probably also have a few solutions they can choose from, as well as a backup plan that's probably better than plan A.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You probably know what's best for your loved ones, but that's beside the point. Just listening and being there with your strongly supportive presence will help more than you might imagine.