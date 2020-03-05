Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The difference between assessing where you're at (which is very helpful) and judging yourself (which is a teardown of your spirit) will be most detectable in the way the you-to-you interaction feels.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Appearances matter and will make a bigger than usual difference in the outcome of the day's events. You will arrange everything in a way to bring yourself respect, not attention.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). That moment when you realize you're not telling your story to the right audience is a decision point. Do you double down on the moment and keep talking? Do you change the story? Do you bail? Fate hangs in the balance.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Not only is no one perfect, no one needs to be or should be. Perfection completes itself and is, therefore, a closed system that cannot thrive. Enjoy flaws. Flaws are life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can't remember everything. Update your systems. Write yourself some notes. Otherwise, you'll take up valuable brain space on matters that don't deserve the position.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}