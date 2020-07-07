Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's something you've told yourself a lot lately. You know it's just a story, but it's your story, and it seems to be holding your sense of self in place, although honestly, you'll be fine either way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The artist can turn any act into an act of art. The warrior can turn any act into an act of war... and it follows for the teacher, the lover, the provider. Who are you being?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Material values are problematic because they can never be satisfied in any lasting way. New things wear out, and what's hip and cool becomes old and dated, whereas values of the heart do not age.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In lunging for the brass ring, you risk a fall. You could avoid a tumble by avoiding the ring, but that would be off-brand for you. Anyway, your odds are better than usual today. Take the chance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you were younger, you crossed lines and felt the sting as the universe put you back in place. Because of this, you now display a self-generated restraint and grace that will win you all kinds of favor.