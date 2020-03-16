Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People will misestimate their own capabilities in one direction or another today, and you can compensate for this by giving yourself wide margins in case of error or exceptional success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you make a mistake that wouldn't even be counted as such under different circumstances with other people, is it really a mistake? Just because someone takes offense doesn't mean you're being offensive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Being the different one in the group isn't bad, but it does mean you'll have to acquire more credibility and skills than the others. This will be a piece of cake for you once you accept the injustice of it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Someone who tries to sell everyone will try to sell you. Someone who flirts with everyone will flirt with you. Someone who fools everyone... well, fooling you, not so much.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe there's a time for everything but not necessarily a convenient time, or one that's under your control. If you needed an argument for doing instead of waiting, let this be the one.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}