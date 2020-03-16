Horoscopes
ARIES (March 21-April 19). People will misestimate their own capabilities in one direction or another today, and you can compensate for this by giving yourself wide margins in case of error or exceptional success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you make a mistake that wouldn't even be counted as such under different circumstances with other people, is it really a mistake? Just because someone takes offense doesn't mean you're being offensive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Being the different one in the group isn't bad, but it does mean you'll have to acquire more credibility and skills than the others. This will be a piece of cake for you once you accept the injustice of it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Someone who tries to sell everyone will try to sell you. Someone who flirts with everyone will flirt with you. Someone who fools everyone... well, fooling you, not so much.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe there's a time for everything but not necessarily a convenient time, or one that's under your control. If you needed an argument for doing instead of waiting, let this be the one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While they relax, you decide. While they rest, you push forward. While they sleep, you work. Eventually you'll have to close your eyes, but right now is all about progress.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're not trying to put forward an image other than that which you are, and yet you cannot control what people want to see in you. Your life gets easier once you get savvy about their projections.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are choices to be made about how open or closed you should leave your heart. True, you usually make these decisions unthinkingly, but now is the time to think deeply on the subject.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll be like the moon, influencing from afar, not having to force or even touch anything to affect it, moving and changing everything about life on Earth by simply obeying its own nature.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People under a little pressure will likely go faster, flow freely, achieve to a level that surpasses the one they could do on their own. People under a lot of pressure tend to freeze.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're mild-mannered when appropriate, and that's appropriate for most of the day until brief moments of intense emotions help you go at your purpose harder.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Much good will happen once you release the need to be right. Right is never an absolute. This experience is subjective. There might be a consensus to shoot for, though popularity has little to do with correctness.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

