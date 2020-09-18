Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some people will grab attention in the way of lightning bolts -- loud and bright, fast, flashy and then gone. The effect is fearsome, entertaining and oddly addicting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Wounds of the heart are the same as all of the other wounds. Healing time varies depending on the injury and the injured. All ages can bounce back, but the young are most resilient.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can ask for clarity, and it will ask something of you back -- acceptance. Clarity and acceptance fold together like fingers in the hands of a prayer. The more you can accept, the clearer you'll be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The world is a backdrop to every relationship. It takes a context for people to experience one another as remarkable. You can make alterations in the relationship, but you can't alter the world, at least not in your timeframe.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your capacity for uniqueness is so vast that you sometimes lose track of the connection points between you and the "Muggles" you live among. Those commonalities are there, and you'll find them in relaxed moments.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your leadership persona is in good form these days, although you long to be a part of a group that doesn't need it. It's less fun when you have to tell people what to do.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0