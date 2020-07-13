Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When it's important, you act fast. Something you care about hangs in the balance. You'll rush forward and handle the issue, right the wrong and get the odds stacked back in your favor.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Because you're sensitive and soulful, you'll quickly figure out what kind of attention someone needs. Whether you are the right one to give it, now, that's another story.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your tendency toward levity will be today's superpower. You'll make your point and make someone laugh at the same time. This is the beginning of a building attraction.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In following the laws of inertia, some amount of force is needed to start, stop or change the direction of an object, you included today. After that initial push to get in motion, in motion you will stay.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you're willing to read the signs, people always give them to you. A million minute gestures will tell you what a person is about. You'll quickly discern whom you should be working with from the ones who will waste your time.